Rashmika Mandanna Spills The Beans About Her Relationship Status On Social Media!

Karnataka's Crush Rashmika Mandanna has been linked up with her co-star Vijay Deverakonda since the release of their 2019 film Dear Comrade. There were several speculations that the duo is in love and was dating since a year now. Evidently, the fans and followers were also impressed with their chemistry on-screen, and hoped for them to fall in real life too.

Well now, the south diva has recently clarified her relationship status during an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her fans. While many asked the actress about her beauty secrets, upcoming films and health routine, there were a few who enquired about Rashmika's relationship status. The Geetha Govindam actress who is usually active on social media, revealed on her Instagram story that she is very much single.

She amusingly added that the standard for a boyfriend gets higher when a person starts having fun being single. Rashmika wrote, "This is for all those who keep putting my name with everyone I know...I am single.. and I love it..this is also me telling all those who crib around being single..trust me when you start having fun being single your standards for your lover keep getting high."

On the work front, Rashmika will next be seen in Allu Arjun's high-octane action-thriller Pushpa directed by Sukumar. She is also a part of Dhruva Sarja's thriller Pogaru, which was earlier scheduled for March 2020 release, but was later postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The charming actress is also making her Tamil debut in Sulthan alongside Karthi helmed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The filming of the romantic-comedy film has been kept on hold due to ongoing pandemic fear

Her recent release was Bheeshma alongside Nithiin. The Venky Kudumula directorial turned out to be a hit at the theatres.

