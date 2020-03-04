Rashmika Mandanna Turns Pure Vegetarian For THIS Reason

Rashmika Mandanna is rising high on as the actress has delivered back-to-back super hit films in 2020. Her Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Mahesh Babu became a blockbuster while Bheeshma, opposite Nithiin, was a super hit at the box office.

Ever since Rashmika Mandanna delivered two hits in a row, many filmmakers are trying hard to rope in the Kirik Party actress for their films. Meanwhile, Rashmika is working hard on her physique.

She has taken a sensational decision of turning pure vegetarian. Rashmika Mandanna has been eating veg food for six months. Despite being a non-veg food lover, Rashmika completely stopped it and turned vegetarian to maintain her physique.

Recently, during a photoshoot, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted eating chicken for which she was trolled by netizens. However, Rashmika explained it by saying that it was just for the photoshoot.

Also Read : Rashmika Mandanna Has A Crush On This Tamil Actor; Find Out Who

Rashmika is currently at the peak of her career. The actress has signed her next film opposite Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, AA20 also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. She will next be seen in Kannada film Pogaru and Tamil film Sultan.