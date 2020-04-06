Ravi Teja, Pawan Kalyan To Star In The Remake Of Kollywood Blockbuster Vikram Vedha?

Just a few days back, we had reported that superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati may work together in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam hit, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. And now, reports are doing the rounds that another multi-starrer film is in the offing which could star Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja in the lead. Yes, you heard that right!

According to a report in cinejosh.com, Gopala Gopala fame director Kishore Kumar Pardasani, also known as Dolly, is planning to remake a Kollywood biggie in Telugu and wants to rope in Pawan Kalyan and Ravi Teja for the same. The movie in question is Vikram Vedha which came out in 2017 and starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Apparently, Kishore Kumar is making changes in the script in order to impress the Tollywood audience. The remake will be produced by Ram Talluri under the banner of SRT Entertainments. Interestingly, Ravi Teja has already worked with the banner twice as his film Nela Ticket and Disco Raja were bankrolled by SRT Entertainments. As for Kalyan, he shares a great rapport with Ram Talluri and hence, we won't be surprised if these two actually come on board for the project.

Though there has been no official announcement regarding the film or its star cast until now, we hear the makers will confirm the news very soon. Currently, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of his highly anticipated film, Vakeel Saab which is the remake of Bollywood hit, Pink. Ravi Teja also has a film lined-up for release and its Gopichand Malineni's directorial venture Krack. The cop-drama also features Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in important roles.

