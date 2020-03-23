Ravi Teja’s BIG Remuneration Gives Major Problems To Krack Producers

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is currently busy shooting for his next, Krack which also stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The actor is playing a powerful cop in the film which is being directed by Gopichand Malineni.

Well, Ravi Teja has delivered back-to-back flops films. Hence, the Mass Maharaja needs a hit film to bounce back in his career. The actor has three films in his hands but still, he is giving a big headache to producers.

According to the latest report published in a leading web portal, Ravi Teja is charging close to Rs 12 crore for a movie, and this big demand has given a major problem to the film producers, especially Krack's. The report also states that Ravi Teja's film producers wanted to reduce the fee for his upcoming film, but the Mass Maharaja is still adamant on his demand. Notably, a few are saying that Ravi is demanding according to his market value.

Considering Ravi Teja's market, the actor's last release, Disco Raja opposite Payal Rajput, bombed at the box office. Directed by Vi Anand and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments, the film managed to collect only Rs 11.25 crore (gross) at the box office. It recovered only 37 per cent of the investment, which is highly disappointing. Disco Raja collected Rs 6.46 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions.

Disco Raja also stars Tanya Hope, Nabha Natesh, Satya, Ajay, Bobby Simha, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Jeeva and Satyam Rajesh in pivotal roles. The music of the film has been composed by S Thaman.

For those who don't know, Ravi Teja is also collaborating with Trinadh Rao Nakkina of Cinema Choopistha Mama and Nenu Local fame, for his upcoming film. The filmmaker has already narrated the story to Teja and there is a possibility of the film going forward with him.