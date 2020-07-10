Ravi Teja To Release Krack On OTT Platform?

Like many sectors, Entertainment industry is one of the most affected industries in India due to the ongoing lockdown. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Indian government has shut down various public places including theatres, to curb the spread of COVID-19. Because of this, producers are facing a tough time as their projects have been kept on hold. Hence, many celebs like Jyotika, Keerthy Suresh, Sidhu Jonnalagadda and others chose OTT platform to release their films.

But when it comes to big stars' movies, they get extra conscious because of their stardom and prefer to release their films in theatres only. Vijay-starrer Master is one big example of it. However, one of the leading stars from Telugu film industry, Ravi Teja is said to be thinking of releasing his next, Krack with Shruti Haasan on OTT platform.

As per the latest speculations, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is opting for OTT release, as the situation is not going to be good anytime soon. The film is almost complete except for a few portions. Apart from that, Ravi's last films like Touch Chesi Chudu, Nela Ticket, Amar Akbar Anthony and Disco Raja failed to perform well at the box office.

Hence, Ravi Teja must be cautious about his next as he might face a solid competition at the box office if he releases Krack in theatres. Though the official confirmation about the same has not yet come, but if this happens, then Ravi Teja will probably be the first big Tollywood star to release his film on OTT platform.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Ravi Teja's upcoming cop-drama Krack also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali and others in pivotal roles. The makers have already released the first look of the film.

