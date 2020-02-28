RED Teaser Starring Ram Pothineni To Be Out Today At 5 PM

Ram Pothineni-starrer much-awaited film RED's teaser is all set to hit the internet today at 5 pm. After delivering superhit film iSmart Shankar, Ram's fans have been eagerly waiting for his next, RED.

On Thursday, the production house of RED, Sri Sravanthi Movies, announced the delightful news on Twitter about the teaser release. They wrote, "The COUNTDOWN BEGINS!!🔥 1 DAY TO GO for the #RedTeaser 💥💥"

The handsome hunk's rough look has got popular amongst the masses. Especially, Ram Pothineni's female fans want to see his charm and rowdiness in RED. After working hard on his physique for iSmart Shankar, Ram stated in one of his Instagram posts that RED is going to be different.

RED is the Telugu remake of Tamil film, Thadam starring Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep in lead roles. The film follows a murder investigation that gets complicated when the cop realises that prime suspect has a lookalike.

Ram is playing a dual role opposite Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer. The film has been written by Magizh Thirumeni. Notably, Magizh also wrote and directed the original version in Tamil.

RED is Ram Pothineni's 18th film and it's all set to release on April 9, 2020.