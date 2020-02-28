    For Quick Alerts
      RED Teaser: Ram Pothineni Looks Promising In Dual Avatar

      Ram Pothineni-starrer much-awaited film RED's teaser has finally released and as expected it is thrilling and engaging. After delivering superhit film iSmart Shankar, Ram's fans were eagerly waiting for his next, RED and the wait was worth for them.

      RED Teaser starts with Ram Pothineni's dashing entry as a cop. Playing a cop, he'll be investigating a murder case but the prime suspect is his lookalike. The background music of the RED teaser is catchy and will keep you hooked to it. The teaser looks amazing and fans will definitely look forward to watching this thriller in theatres.

      On Thursday, the production house of RED, Sri Sravanthi Movies, had announced about the teaser release on Twitter. They wrote, "The COUNTDOWN BEGINS!!🔥 1 DAY TO GO for the #RedTeaser 💥💥"

      The handsome hunk's rough look has got popular amongst the masses. Especially, Ram Pothineni's female fans want to see his charm and rowdiness in RED. After working hard on his physique for iSmart Shankar, Ram stated in one of his Instagram posts that RED is going to be different.

      ‪💥!! #RED !!💥 ‬ ‪This one is going to be...So-Bloody-Different! 🔥‬ ‪#REDTheFilm #RAPO18 #RAPO18FIRSTLOOK ‬

      RED is the Telugu remake of Tamil film, Thadam starring Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep in lead roles. The film follows a murder investigation that gets complicated when the cop realises that prime suspect has a lookalike.

      RED

      Ram is playing a dual role opposite Nivetha Pethuraj, Malvika Sharma and Amritha Aiyer. The film has been written by Magizh Thirumeni. Notably, Magizh also wrote and directed the original version in Tamil.

      RED is Ram Pothineni's 18th film and it's all set to release on April 9, 2020.

