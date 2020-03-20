Regina Cassandra On Being A Victim Of Cyber Bullying: ‘My Mental Peace Is Important’

Cyber bullying is not a new thing for South beauties. Right from Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh to Kiara Advani, Namitha and others, the actresses have always been criticised for their opinions and work. Because of cyber bullying, many actresses face problem in their lives and take legal action against the haters. However, some of them keep ignoring it.

Amidst all, as per the latest report published in a leading entertainment portal, South actress Regina Cassandra is the new victim of cyber bullying. The beautiful actress has recently faced a problem due to some hate comments and decided to stay away from fans.

During a media interaction, Regina Cassandra revealed the reason why she wants to stay away from fans on social media and said that negativity on the internet has been affecting her really bad.

The Evaru actress said, "I love to socialize with fans on social media. I like to interact. But cyber bullying affects me. According to me, my mental peace is very much important."

With regards to work, Regina was last seen in the crime drama Evaru which was directed by Venkat Ramji and produced by Pearl V Potluri, Param V Potluri and Kavin Anne. She will next be seen in films like Party, Kallapart and Kasada Thapara. Apart from South film industries, she was also seen in Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.