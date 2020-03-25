    For Quick Alerts
      Revealed: Details About Ram Charan's Character In Acharya!

      Too many speculations were doing the rounds regarding Koratala Siva's upcoming directorial venture, Acharya. Not too long ago, it was being said that Mahesh Babu would be doing a guest role in the movie but eventually, Ram Charan came on board. Now, the talented actor is doing an extended cameo in his father's much-awaited movie and we have got all the details about his character. Read on to know!

      Ram Charan

      According to a report in telugubulletin.com, Charan will grace the screen for around 30-minutes and will essay the role of a former Naxalite who loses his life while working on a mission. Chiranjeevi's character is inspired by his dream and decides to carry forward his mission. Apart from this, the father-son duo will also appear in a song that will apparently be the highlight of the movie.

      Going by all the information available, its pretty obvious that Ram Charan's character is going to very important in Acharya. And that's the reason we can't wait for this one to hit the theatres. While Chiranjeevi was working non-stop for Siva's film, currently the shooting has been halted due to the complete lockdown across India.

      Though the 21-day lockdown will be over on April 15, its hard to tell when the cast and crew will resume the filming. Apart from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, fans will get to see Kajal Aggarwal in the movie as well. Yes, Trisha was to play the female lead initially but the actress recently backed off from the project citing creative differences. So now Kajal has been cast opposite Chiranjeevi in Acharya.

