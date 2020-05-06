RGV Replies To Sona Mohapatra After She Slammed Him for Judging Women Drinking Liquor

The Indian government's decision of starting the sale of liquor during lockdown to handle the states' economies, became a major topic of debate amongst people on social media. Some of them welcomed the decision and others criticised it by stating that it could increase violence in the society.

Since the government's announcement, people started standing in a long queue outside liquor shops to get adequate stock of alcohol. On May 4, Ram Gopal Varma took a jibe at women standing in a queue to buy alcohol. He wrote, "Look who's in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men."

Look who’s in line at the wine shops ..So much for protecting women against drunk men 🙄 pic.twitter.com/ThFLd5vpzd — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 4, 2020

After his tweet, singer Sona Mohapatra, who is known for her outspoken nature, slammed RGV for his views. She wrote, "Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent."

Dear Mr RGV,time for u to get into the line of people who desperately need a real education.1 that lets u understand why this tweet of yours reeks of sexism & misplaced morality.Women have a right to buy & consume alcohol just like men. No one has a right to be drunk & violent. https://t.co/5AUcTrAJrZ — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) May 4, 2020

On the other hand, a guy named Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) claimed that the photo Ram Gopal Varma shared was clicked by him. He tweeted, "I am the one who clicked this photo and there were hardly a dozen women when there were hundreds of men in line. Police official on duty said that this was done for the protection of the women. Your tweet is sexist and twisted."

I am the one who clicked this photo and there were hardly a dozen women when there were hundreds of men in line. Police official on duty said that this was done for the protection of the women. Your tweet is sexist and twisted. https://t.co/HamIpPAAeA — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) May 4, 2020

Ram Gopal Varma replied to Sona Mohapatra and stated that she has misunderstood his post and he didn't disrespect women. He wrote, "Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental .. I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state."

Hey I think u misunderstood the intention behind that tweet ..I am the last person to be judgemental ..I meant it for the leaders who falsely presume that only men drink and abuse women in that state https://t.co/4DYJ6201j1 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 5, 2020

Now, let's see what Sona Mohapatra has to say about Ram Gopal Varma's latest tweet.

