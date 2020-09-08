RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prakash Raj And Other Celebs Express Grief
Popular actor Jaya Prakash Reddy breathed his last today (September 8, 2020) after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district. He was 74.
The actor who was active in Tollywood from 1988 to 2020, started off his acting career with Brahma Puthrudu directed by Dasari Narayana Rao. He went on to do more than 100 films, with the recent one being director Anil Ravipudi's action-comedy film Sarileru Neekevvaru starring Mahesh Babu, Prakash Raj and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor essayed a comic-role of Prakash Raj's supportive father in the movie, a character which was highly appreciated by the audiences.
Meanwhile, several celebs from the industry including Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prakash Raj and others shared messages of grief and condolences on their social media handles.
Mahesh Babu
Calling Jaya Prakash Reddy one of the finest actor-comedian of the Telugu film industry, Superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."
Jr NTR
Praising the actor's achievements, Jr NTR wrote in Telugu, "It is sad news that Jayaprakash Reddy who entertained us with his excellent performance is no more. I wish peace to his soul. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu."(Loosely Translated)
Prakash Raj
Senior Actor Prakash Raj, who essayed the role of Jayaprakash Reddy's son in Sarileru Neekevvaru wrote in Telugu, "The sudden death of fellow actor Jayaprakash Reddy shocked me deeply. Acting was his life. He was an actor who gave life to the roles he played on the silver screen and in stage plays. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family members. Thank you for entertaining us CHIEF." (Loose Translation)
Chiranjeevi
Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply pained at the demise of Sri Jayaprakashreddy garu."
Anil Ravipudi
Anil Ravipudi, director of his last venture Sarileru Neekevvaru wrote, "My travel with JP garu has always been special. He's been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artist and person..."
Ravi Teja
Sharing that he used to fondly call Jaya Prakash Reddy as Mama, Krishna actor Ravi Teja wrote, "Very sad to hear about #Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. I used to fondly call him Mama. This is a huge loss for all of us. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Mama."
Actor Jaya Prakash Reddy Passes Away At 74