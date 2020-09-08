RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy: Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Prakash Raj And Other Celebs Express Grief

Mahesh Babu

Calling Jaya Prakash Reddy one of the finest actor-comedian of the Telugu film industry, Superstar Mahesh Babu wrote, "Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Jr NTR

Praising the actor's achievements, Jr NTR wrote in Telugu, "It is sad news that Jayaprakash Reddy who entertained us with his excellent performance is no more. I wish peace to his soul. Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu."(Loosely Translated)

Prakash Raj

Senior Actor Prakash Raj, who essayed the role of Jayaprakash Reddy's son in Sarileru Neekevvaru wrote in Telugu, "The sudden death of fellow actor Jayaprakash Reddy shocked me deeply. Acting was his life. He was an actor who gave life to the roles he played on the silver screen and in stage plays. I extend my deepest sympathies to his family members. Thank you for entertaining us CHIEF." (Loose Translation)

Chiranjeevi

Megastar Chiranjeevi wrote, "Deeply pained at the demise of Sri Jayaprakashreddy garu."

Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi, director of his last venture Sarileru Neekevvaru wrote, "My travel with JP garu has always been special. He's been a part of almost all my films. He treated me like one of his own and used to talk with lots of love. I will surely miss him dearly. Rest in peace sir. You are irreplaceable as an artist and person..."

Ravi Teja

Sharing that he used to fondly call Jaya Prakash Reddy as Mama, Krishna actor Ravi Teja wrote, "Very sad to hear about #Jaya Prakash Reddy garu. I used to fondly call him Mama. This is a huge loss for all of us. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Mama."