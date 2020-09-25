RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs Offer Condolences To The Singer’s Family

Leaving the entire country and film fraternity in shock, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died on Friday (September 25, 2020) in Chennai's MGM Healthcare after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest.

The official release of MGM management stated, "In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25 at 13.04 hours."

The 74-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020, with mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which his health condition deteriorated. Though he tested negative on September 4, 2020, he was being monitored by expert doctors and was under ECMO and ventilator.

Meanwhile, several celebs from all film industries have expressed their condolences to the great singer's family. Tollywood actors Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam.

Unable to process the fact that #SPBalasubramaniam garu is no more. Nothing will ever come close to that soulful voice of his. Rest in peace sir. Your legacy will live on. Heartfelt condolences and strength to the family 🙏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 25, 2020

తెలుగు వారి ఆరాధ్య స్వరం మూగబోయింది. భారతీయ సంగీతం తన ముద్దు బిడ్డను కోల్పోయింది. ఐదు దశాబ్దాలకు పైగా,16 భాషల్లో 40 వేలకు పైగా పాటలకు జీవం పోసిన గాన గాంధర్వ , పద్మ భూషణ్ ఎస్పీ బాలసుబ్రహ్మణ్యం గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త తీవ్రం గా కలచివేసింది. ఈ భువి లో సంగీతం ఉన్నంత కాలం మీరు అమరులే pic.twitter.com/HGbIfa0yyH — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 25, 2020

Truly a bad day😔. We missed our favourite SPB sir. May his soul rest in peace. #RIP — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) September 25, 2020

Mammmmmmmaaaaa 😢 not Able to control my tears .

Will misssss U dear maammmmmaaa 😔👏🏾



Heart 💔 is So HEAVY 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/niu0dQ0je7 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) September 25, 2020

It's really hard to believe that you are no more with us #SPBalasubramanyam Garu. My deepest condolences to the family and fans.#RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/z53RW5k8hG — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) September 25, 2020

My heart is broken in to a million songs!

The only time I called home and told Anju to get Junnu to shoot was when I was shooting with Balu gaaru .. told her he needs to have a picture with the Legend.

He will be celebrated as long as music lives! pic.twitter.com/JJ6MsupuNl — Nani (@NameisNani) September 25, 2020

SPB had been a major part of the Tollywood industry, as he had crooned innumerable songs in Telugu including 'Taralirada Thane Vasantham' (Rudraveena), 'Matarani Mounamidi' (Maharshi 1987), 'Oh Papa Laali' (Geethanjali). He has even dubbed for big celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, etc., for their films' Telugu dubbed versions. Notably, SPB had sung as many as 40,000 songs in 16 different languages.

