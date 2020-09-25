    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RIP SP Balasubrahmanyam: Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs Offer Condolences To The Singer’s Family

      By
      |

      Leaving the entire country and film fraternity in shock, legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam died on Friday (September 25, 2020) in Chennai's MGM Healthcare after suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest.

      spb

      The official release of MGM management stated, "In a further setback this morning, despite maximal life support measures and the best efforts of the clinical team, his condition deteriorated further and he suffered a cardio-respiratory arrest. With profound grief we regret to inform that he has passed away on September 25 at 13.04 hours."

      The 74-year-old singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5, 2020, with mild symptoms of COVID-19, after which his health condition deteriorated. Though he tested negative on September 4, 2020, he was being monitored by expert doctors and was under ECMO and ventilator.

      Meanwhile, several celebs from all film industries have expressed their condolences to the great singer's family. Tollywood actors Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam.

      SPB had been a major part of the Tollywood industry, as he had crooned innumerable songs in Telugu including 'Taralirada Thane Vasantham' (Rudraveena), 'Matarani Mounamidi' (Maharshi 1987), 'Oh Papa Laali' (Geethanjali). He has even dubbed for big celebrities like Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, etc., for their films' Telugu dubbed versions. Notably, SPB had sung as many as 40,000 songs in 16 different languages.

      SP Balasubrahmanyam Passes Away At 74

      Kamal Haasan Visits MGM Healthcare; Says 'Can't Say SP Balasubrahmanyam Is Doing Well'

      Read more about: rip spb sp balasubrahmanyam
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X