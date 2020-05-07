    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Roja Receives Legal Notice For Flowers Controversy Amid Lockdown

      Actress-turned-politician Roja recently received a court notice for violating Novel Coronavirus lockdown rules. On April 21, Roja inaugurated a drinking water tap in Nagari. Her supporters welcomed the actress by standing in a row and throwing flowers at her feet as she walked by.

      Overwhelmed with supporters' love for her, Roja shared the video on social media, which landed her in trouble. The overall incident was noticed by an advocate named Kishore, and he filed a case against Roja in the high court, for violating the coronavirus lockdown norms, that restricts huge public gatherings. As evidence, he submitted the video that she shared on social media. The court is now waiting for Roja's reply.

      Talking about Roja as an actress, she has ruled the South film industry in the 90s. She starred opposite almost all the superstars like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and so on. She made her acting debut with the Telugu film, Sarpayagam in 1991. After working in films for several years, Roja jumped to politics. She is now the second time MLA of the Nagari constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

      Roja has been busy due to the Coronavirus lockdown. She personally went ahead and sanitized certain areas, and also provided relief materials to many households under her constituency.

      Read more about: roja flowers controversy lockdown
      Story first published: Thursday, May 7, 2020, 10:48 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 7, 2020
