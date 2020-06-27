RRR Actress Emma Roberts Expecting First Child, Will The Rajamouli Directorial Get Delayed Again?

Wishes are pouring in for Hollywood actress Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, who are expecting their first child. Earlier, the actress made it to the headlines for her inclusion in ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, widely known as RRR.

Though several media reports only speculated Emma's pregnancy, the news was confirmed by her mother Kelly Cunningham, as she was congratulated on social media for the happy news, to which she replied, "Thank you so much! Very excited." To another query of a follower who reportedly asked if Emma was pregnant, she replied it with a 'yes'.

The actress and her beau had kept the relationship under the wraps, though they have been spotted several times by the paparazzi. Earlier, Emma was in a five-year-long relationship with Evans Peters. The duo eventually got engaged, but later called it quits due to reasons best known to them.

Talking about her movie with Rajamouli, Emma replaced Daisy Edgar Jones who was earlier roped in for the movie to essay a key role. The makers of RRR had announced that Daisy is no longer a part of the film. Well, it is to be noted that the movie is running on a delayed schedule due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Now, as Emma is expecting her first child with Garrett Hedlund, there are chances that the movie might get delayed yet again. The actress will reportedly essay the role of Jr NTR's love interest.

Set in the 1920's, RRR is a fictional story revolving around legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie will also feature Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Samuthirakani. The highly-anticipated big project is bankrolled by DVV Danayya.

