RRR: After Reported Postponement Of The Movie, Here Is An Update On Alia Bhatt’s Role!

Recently there were reports doing the rounds about RRR getting a new release date for the third time. The epic action film which was earlier announced to be released on January 8, 2020, has been further pushed to July 21, 2021, owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. After the disappointing update, the makers have come up with an exciting update on Alia Bhatt's role in the movie.

During a recent interview, director SS Rajamouli talked about Alia's role and the reason why the Bollywood diva was considered for the pivotal role. He had said that he wanted an actress who can stand her ground between actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Well, now the makers of RRR have revealed that the actress will be portraying a resilient and vulnerable woman in the multi-starrer. Rajamouli further clarified that there is no love triangle between the lead actors.

Interestingly, it is reported that 80% of the RRR shoot has been completed so far and Alia has not yet shot for her role due to the lockdown. Well, with the release of Ram Charan's first look motion poster on his birthday, fans are eagerly waiting for the first look motion poster of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem and Alia Bhatt as Sita.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the movie will also feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The team, which was gearing up for the Pune shoot schedule, had to cancel the plan owing to the sudden virus outbreak. RRR, set in 1920s pre-independent India, will be released in five languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. The complete fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem which will be reprised by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

