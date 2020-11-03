RRR: Aishwarya Rajesh To Be Paired Opposite Jr NTR in Rajamouli’s Period Action Drama?

Looks like the makers of RRR are in no mood to respond to the controversy around the recent teaser release of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, and are completely concentrating on the film's development. With the shoot going on in Hyderabad with a few cast members including Ram Charan and Jr NTR, we hear that Alia Bhatt will also be joining the team in mid-November.

The Bollywood actress as Sita will apparently play the role of Mega Power Star's love interest in the movie. Interestingly, there have been a lot of speculations regarding the actress who will be cast opposite Jr NTR. Though earlier it was rumoured that Hollywood actress Olivia Morris might star opposite Tarak, recent grapevine suggests that popular Tamil actress Aishwarya Rajesh has been roped in for the role. It is said that the talented diva will play a strong character of a tribal woman, who is also the lady love of Komaram Bheem. It is to be noted that the versatile actress' role in her recent venture Ka Pae Ranasingam was highly appreciated by the movie buffs, who are now thrilled with the latest buzz.

Talking more about the controversy around the teaser featuring Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, the director of the film SS Rajamouli was slammed by the right-wing, especially for the actor's appearance in it. Tarak as Bheem was shown wearing a skullcap (worn by Muslims, especially during prayers) towards the end of the intriguing teaser and it didn't go down well with a few politicians, who threatened the director with physical violence. They even warned that they would set the theatres on fire if the film releases with the Jr NTR's sequence shown in the teaser.

RRR, set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles.

