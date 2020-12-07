RRR: Alia Bhatt Joins The Sets Of SS Rajamouli’s Next Venture

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently joined the sets of SS Rajamouli's next magnum opus RRR. Before Alia joined, a few action sequences from the movie were completed before in a 50-day long schedule post lockdown.

Alia Bhatt will now be starting her shoot for her role as Sita. The film sees Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal roles. The makers shared photos of Alia and Rajamouli on social media with the caption, "A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented @aliaabhatt on to the sets of #RRRMovie! 🌟❤️ #AliaBhatt #RRR."

Directed by SS Rajamouli and bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment Banner, RRR is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju.

Also Read : RRR: SS Rajamouli's Next Starring Jr NTR & Ram Charan To Be Shot In Mahabaleshwar [Video]

The film is all set to release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.

Also Read : RRR Director SS Rajamouli On Not Collaborating With Baahubali Star Prabhas: I Think We Have Seen Enough Of Each Other