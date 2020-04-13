RRR: Alia Bhatt Won't Be Romancing Ram Charan And Jr NTR In The Film!

There is no denying the fact that SS Rajamouli's directorial venture, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, is going to be one of the biggest releases of next year. The period war-drama went on floors in November 2018 and now Rajamouli has only two schedules left to wrap up. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the movie is set in the pre-independence era and is expected to arrive in theatres next year.

Alia, who is yet to start filming for RRR, will also be seen in a special song that has been added in the movie just for her. But contrary to what some reports have claimed, the Raazi heroine won't be romancing both Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the magnum opus. How do we know, you ask? Well, SS Rajamouli recently revealed this information during an interview with a leading portal.

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, the noted filmmaker spoke about Alia's shooting schedule and said, "The shoot with Alia which was supposed to happen this month got canceled due to the pandemic. We need to re-work the dates and schedules. I am looking forward to working with her." Rajamouli also revealed the reason behind casting the 27-year-old in his highly-anticipated film.

"I need an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (NTR Jr) and Charan (Ramcharan Teja) both of whom are extremely talented actors. She can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient. That is the reason I went for her," said the National award-winning director. And then, giving more clarity on her character, Rajamouli said that RRR isn't a love triangle and neither Alia has been cast opposite both the heroes.

