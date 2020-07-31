    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR Celebration On Social Media; Netizens ‘Review’ Rajamouli’s Film On Its Original Release Day!

      By
      |

      Yesterday, i.e. July 30 marked a special day for RRR, as the movie was initially announced on this day. Several netizens took to their respective social media handles to express immense support for the director SS Rajamouli and the cast and crew of the movie on the significant day. Interestingly, netizens declared the movie as a must-watch even before its release.

      rrr

      A Twitter user appreciating the film wrote, "Wah kya movie hae ra bhai...Rc was good and the crew was ultimate." Another user tweeted, "Today ila Racha ayyedi! Just imagine The Title and BGM in silver screen." (Just imagine the title and bgm, if it were to release today) A few wrote that the movie is a hit and the second part of it will be released after a couple of years. Well, with the vast support and love being showered on RRR, we are sure that SS Rajamouli and his team will surely impress the audience with the highly-anticipated film.

      Though the movie was slated to release on July 30, 2020, the makers postponed the date owing to reasons best known to them and later announced a new release date on January 8, 2021. The shooting of the movie has been currently halted for an indefinite period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The star-studded cast of RRR was shooting in Pune when the COVID-19 outbreak hit the world.

      The epic-drama will feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Shriya Saran and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the movie is set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India and is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

      On a related note, SS Rajamouli and his family tested positive for Coronavirus and have quarantined themselves at their residence.

      RRR: Today Marks The Initial Release Day Of SS Rajamouli's Film Which Fell Prey To COVID-19

      SS Rajamouli And His Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19; Filmmaker Confirms On Twitter

      Story first published: Friday, July 31, 2020, 14:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 31, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X