RRR Celebration On Social Media; Netizens ‘Review’ Rajamouli’s Film On Its Original Release Day!

Yesterday, i.e. July 30 marked a special day for RRR, as the movie was initially announced on this day. Several netizens took to their respective social media handles to express immense support for the director SS Rajamouli and the cast and crew of the movie on the significant day. Interestingly, netizens declared the movie as a must-watch even before its release.

A Twitter user appreciating the film wrote, "Wah kya movie hae ra bhai...Rc was good and the crew was ultimate." Another user tweeted, "Today ila Racha ayyedi! Just imagine The Title and BGM in silver screen." (Just imagine the title and bgm, if it were to release today) A few wrote that the movie is a hit and the second part of it will be released after a couple of years. Well, with the vast support and love being showered on RRR, we are sure that SS Rajamouli and his team will surely impress the audience with the highly-anticipated film.

Though the movie was slated to release on July 30, 2020, the makers postponed the date owing to reasons best known to them and later announced a new release date on January 8, 2021. The shooting of the movie has been currently halted for an indefinite period due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The star-studded cast of RRR was shooting in Pune when the COVID-19 outbreak hit the world.

The epic-drama will feature Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Shriya Saran and Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the movie is set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India and is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

On a related note, SS Rajamouli and his family tested positive for Coronavirus and have quarantined themselves at their residence.

RRR: Today Marks The Initial Release Day Of SS Rajamouli's Film Which Fell Prey To COVID-19

SS Rajamouli And His Family Members Test Positive For COVID-19; Filmmaker Confirms On Twitter