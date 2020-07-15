RRR Director SS Rajamouli Asks COVID-19 Survivors To Come Forward And Donate Plasma

India has become the third worst-hit country in terms of COVID-19 positive cases. The nation has recently reported 29,000 Coronavirus positive cases in a single day. Well, the government of every state is trying hard to break the chain and for that, they are extending lockdowns in several zones.

But on the other hand, India also has a good recovery rate, all thanks to plasma therapy. Amid these tough times, doctors and government officials are requesting COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma to the ones undergoing treatment. Along with government officials, many celebrities too urged the recovered patients to donate their plasma to save lives.

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli also did the same. Recently, he requested COVID-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma and tweeted, "@IndiaGiveRED connects patients in need to #Covid_19 recovered plasma donors using this search engine, and we need it now more than ever."

In another tweet, Rajamouli supported GiveRED (NGO) and wrote, "If you have recovered from #COVID_19, come forward to help someone in need! There is no shame in getting #COVID. Please don't let social stigma prevent you from saving lives! You can register as a donor here: http://givered.in."

Well, SS Rajamouli's request for the betterment of the country is indeed praiseworthy. For those who don't know, according to media experts, plasma therapy could help patients fight infection. The antibodies of Coronavirus survivors are transferred to infected patients, through the only source blood plasma .

On a related note, SS Rajamouli's next is Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The makers are looking forward to resuming shoot of the film. Earlier, Rajamouli had planned the trial shoot in Hyderabad, but it got cancelled due to the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city.

