    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR Director SS Rajamouli Asks COVID-19 Survivors To Come Forward And Donate Plasma

      By
      |

      India has become the third worst-hit country in terms of COVID-19 positive cases. The nation has recently reported 29,000 Coronavirus positive cases in a single day. Well, the government of every state is trying hard to break the chain and for that, they are extending lockdowns in several zones.

      But on the other hand, India also has a good recovery rate, all thanks to plasma therapy. Amid these tough times, doctors and government officials are requesting COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma to the ones undergoing treatment. Along with government officials, many celebrities too urged the recovered patients to donate their plasma to save lives.

      SS Rajamouli

      Baahubali director SS Rajamouli also did the same. Recently, he requested COVID-19 survivors to come forward and donate plasma and tweeted, "@IndiaGiveRED connects patients in need to #Covid_19 recovered plasma donors using this search engine, and we need it now more than ever."

      In another tweet, Rajamouli supported GiveRED (NGO) and wrote, "If you have recovered from #COVID_19, come forward to help someone in need! There is no shame in getting #COVID. Please don't let social stigma prevent you from saving lives! You can register as a donor here: http://givered.in."

      SS Rajamoulis tweet

      Well, SS Rajamouli's request for the betterment of the country is indeed praiseworthy. For those who don't know, according to media experts, plasma therapy could help patients fight infection. The antibodies of Coronavirus survivors are transferred to infected patients, through the only source blood plasma .

      Also Read : SS Rajamouli Works On The Script Of Mahesh Babu-Starrer Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

      On a related note, SS Rajamouli's next is Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles. The makers are looking forward to resuming shoot of the film. Earlier, Rajamouli had planned the trial shoot in Hyderabad, but it got cancelled due to the rise in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city.

      Also Read : 5 Years Of Baahubali: The Beginning: Interesting Stories Behind The Prabhas Starrer Are Unmissable!

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 14:31 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X