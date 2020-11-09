RRR: Fight Sequence Video From The Sets Of Rajamouli's Period Action Drama Goes Viral!

Action drama RRR recently made it to the headlines for the release of its motion teaser featuring Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. Soon after the release, the teaser triggered controversies around the legendary freedom fighter's appearance wearing a skull cap, which is worn usually by Muslims. Well, looks like the team is in no mood to respond to such criticisms and are completely focusing on their shoot, which is happening at a brisk pace in Hyderabad.

Recently, the makers took to their social media handle to share a glimpse from the shooting sets, which indeed thrilled the fans. Initially, in the video, a few BTS shots including camera rolling and the crane being used for filming have been shown. One can see an astonishing fight sequence being shot with a good number of actors who are wearing Indian police uniforms from the British period.

Towards the end of the 15-second video, cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar's assistant Veda can be seen giving an update about the sequence. He says in Tamil, "We are shooting a big fight sequence. It's been a while that we are shooting at night. Watching these sequences at the theatres will be a next-level experience." The thrilling video is captioned as, "Anddd... Leaving it to your imagination now."

Reportedly, actors including Jr NTR and Ram Charan are also a part of the film's current shooting schedule. Also, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt might join the team in late November. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, and is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film also features Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in key roles.

RRR: Here's Why SS Rajamouli Cast Alia Bhatt In Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer

RRR Release In Trouble? BJP Leader Threatens Rajamouli With Physical Violence