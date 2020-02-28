RRR: First Look Of Ram Charan To Be Unveiled On This Special Day?

There's good news for RRR fans who will now get to finally witness the first look poster of the SS Rajamouli directorial. Reportedly, the makers will drop Ram Charan's first look on his birthday, i.e. on 27 March 2020. It is to be noted that lately, posters of Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt were doing the rounds on social media and it will be interesting to see if it really matches with the one which gets launched on the actor's birthday.

Also, recently the makers had announced the new release date of RRR on it's official Twitter handle, "Your love and support have made all our hard work and hectic schedules worthwhile! We are working round the clock to give you a cinematic experience like never before. And with a huge worldwide release planned, we have had to postpone the date of release. We understand this is a disappointment, but there's going to be a lot to look forward to because this only gives us more time to bring the best to you."

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, RRR will have a Makar Sankranti release on January 8, 2021. Apart from Ram Charan and Alia, the movie will also feature Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody, Samuthirakani and Olivia Morris. Director SS Rajamouli had stated earlier that inspiration for RRR came from Che Guevara's The Motorcycle Diaries.

Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the completely fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju, played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem, essayed by Jr NTR.

