      RRR Gets New Release Date; Find Out

      SS Rajamouli's most-awaited directorial venture 'RRR' has got a new release date. Recently, the official account of the film shared that the film will now release on January 8, 2021.

      RRR

      Taking to Twitter, team RRR wrote, "#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th"

      Earlier, the film which stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles was scheduled to release on July 30, 2020. However, Rajamouli later changed the release date and aimed to release RRR on the occasion of Sankranti.

      Now, Yash starrer KGF 2 will release on July 30, 2020. The movie, which will release in Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag in prominent roles.

      Meanwhile, RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

