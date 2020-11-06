RRR: Here’s Why SS Rajamouli Cast Alia Bhatt In Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer
SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR has been in the news since its inception. The film was supposed to release earlier this year, but it got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The Rajamouli directorial casts powerful stars such as Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Shriya Saran and others.
When SS Rajamouli chose Alia Bhatt to play one of the female leads in RRR, netizens started questioning the filmmaker for his choice. They criticised the Baahubali director for choosing a Bollywood actress over renowned Tollywood actresses. But now, Rajamouli has finally opened up about Alia Bhatt's casting in RRR.
Why Alia Bhatt?
In an interview with Spotboye, SS Rajamouli said, "I needed an actress who can stand her ground between Tarak (Jr NTR) and Charan(Ram Charan) who are extremely talented actors. Alia is the perfect fit."
Qualities Of Alia Bhatt
Rajamouli feels that Alia can pull-off any character with ease. While talking about the qualities needed for the role, the Baahubali director said, "I wanted Alia because she can be innocent, vulnerable yet be extremely resilient." Apart from that, Rajamouli also clarified that RRR is not a love triangle story.
SS Rajamouli Shares Excitement About Working With Alia Bhatt
While sharing his excitement about working with Alia Bhatt, Rajamouli said, "We need to rework the dates and schedules. Looking forward to working with Alia. In large scale films, it is very important that there is perfect balance between art and commerce. One cannot be sacrificed for the sake of the other. Yes, it is also very good their star status helps the pan India appeal."
About RRR
RRR is set in the pre-Independence era. It's a story about India's freedom fighters - Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Ram Charan, while Olivia Morris will be seen opposite Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will also have an extended cameo. RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.
