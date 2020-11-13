RRR: Jr NTR, Ram Charan & SS Rajamouli Give Diwali Surprise To Fans With Some Candid Pictures

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR has been in the news since it was announced. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to keep fans hooked with the regular updates about the film. Today, on the occasion of Diwali, the RRR team recently gave a special surprise to fans by sharing some candid pictures of the lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan celebrating Diwali in a unique style.

While sharing the festive moments on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Giving you all the best of wishes and prosperity this Diwali from team #RRRMovie. #RRRDiwali... 🔥🌊."

In another post, they shared the superstars' photo with the filmmaker SS Rajamouli and captioned it as, "To all our beloved fans, here's to add bright lights to the festive spirit! Happy #RRRDiwali... #RRRMovie."

In the above pictures, one can see Jr NTR and Ram Charan looking dapper in white kurta-pyjama. In one of the pictures, Rajamouli and the RRR duo can be seen having a fun conversation. Notably, the poster of the movie title RRR is looking amazing, as it is covered with lights. We must say that the trio is having a great time amid Diwali 2020.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli's RRR is set in the pre-Independence era. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are playing the roles of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is paired opposite Charan while Olivia Morris will reportedly be seen opposite NTR.

Also Read : RRR Team Takes Up Ram Charan's Green India Challenge; Nominates Team Acharya, Radhe Shyam And Pushpa

Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran will be seen in an extended cameo appearance. Produced by DVV Danayya, the makers have already resumed shooting in Hyderabad after eight months. RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

Also Read : RRR: SS Rajamouli Reveals Why He Chose Ajay Devgn For Jr NTR & Ram Charan Starrer