RRR: Komaram Bheem’s Grandson Sone Rao Demands SS Rajamouli To Take Down Jr NTR’s First Look Teaser

Sone Rao On Distortion Of History

In the video, Sone Rao said that director SS Rajamouli or writers didn't consult them. Calling it a distortion of history, Komaram Bheem's grandson said, "Bheem fought for the land, water and other resources of tribals. Representing him as a minority community member is nothing but a distortion."

Threat To Protest Against RRR

While speaking about the first look, Sone Rao threatened to protest against the film. "By misrepresenting a hero we all worship as a god, the film has offended us Adivasis. We request Rajamouli to withdraw the Muslim get-up. If he doesn't withdraw the look, we will surely protest against the movie," he added.

Adilabad Tribal Community Slams SS Rajamouli

Apart from Komaram Bheem's grandson Sone Rao, Adilabad tribal community also issued a statement, in which they warned Rajamouli to remove the scene. They took objection on the particular scene in which Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem is seen wearing a Muslim skull cap. The statement reads, "Komaram Bheem fought against the Nizam and his Razakar army. He took up arms against Nizam soldiers until his last breath. Why has Rajamouli shown Komaram Bheem wearing a Muslim skull cap? This has hurt the sentiments of thousands of Adivasis. Such blatant falsehood in the name of history. If he wants to make a movie, let him show the belly buttons of women. Why insult our God? If Rajamouli fails to remove such portrayal of Komaram Bheem, we will dig his grave." Well, SS Rajamouli has not yet reacted to the controversy.

About RRR

SS Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR also stars Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris in key roles. The film is set in the pre-Independence era. Currently, the filming is reportedly going on in Hyderabad, as the makers are trying to release the film on the occasion of Sankranti 2021.