RRR: Ram Charan’s First Look To Be Unveiled By Jr NTR Today At 10 AM?

Makers of RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram) starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles had recently released the motion poster. Well, now the makers are gearing up to give a special surprise to the Mega Powerstar on the occasion of his birthday. Keeping in mind, the 21 day nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus scare, Jr NTR, and the makers have decided to give a digital gift to Ram Charan, at 10 am today.

Woahhh! I think I have joined twitter at the right time or else I would have missed your surprise bro..😉 Can’t wait for tomorrow... https://t.co/HITNGik1jm — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

The Janatha Garage actor took to his twitter handle to announce the same. He wrote, "Bro @AlwaysRamCharan I wish I could've celebrated your birthday under better circumstances. But since we're under a lockdown & because staying home is important, I'm giving you a digital surprise at 10 am tomorrow. Trust me, this is a bang you won't ever forget #BheemforRamraju." (sic)

Going by the tweet, it is likely that the actor might be unveiling the first look poster of Ram Charan from RRR. If so, it would be a triple celebration for the latter other than the look and birthday, as he had marked his Twitter debut yesterday. He is enjoying 101.4 k followers and counting in the mini-blogging site.

Coming back to RRR, the recent motion poster had the duo in their respective fierce avatars. Ram Charan was seen representing fire while Jr NTR signifying water, who later unite to create the title of the film. Interestingly, the faces of both actors were not clearly visible in the one-minute duration poster.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR will also feature Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The period action film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya and will have a Makar Sankranti release on January 8, 2021. Set in 1920s pre-independent India, the completely fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan Joins Twitter: Follows Pawan Kalyan's Footsteps And Contributes To Relief Fund!