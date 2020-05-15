RRR Postponed Again? New Release Date To Be Unveiled On Jr NTR’s Birthday!

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram has been facing trouble with regard to its release. The much anticipated period action film which was earlier announced to be released on July 30, 2020, was postponed to January 8, 2021, owing to production formalities. There were also reports that the release might get postponed again for a year due to the Coronavirus outbreak in India.

Well, as per buzz, the official confirmation about the release date will be out shortly. It is rumoured that Rajamouli will be announcing the third updated release date on Jr NTR's birthday, i.e on May 20. For those who are unaware, the makers of RRR had earlier released Ram Charan's motion picture on his birthday, and we assume that Jr NTR will also have a surprise virtual gift from the team. Well, we indeed have our fingers crossed for the big news and the big surprise for the Young Tiger of Tollywood by SS Rajamouli and team RRR.

On a related note, it is reported that 80% of the RRR shoot has been completed so far, and the cast which was getting ready for the Pune shoot, had to cancel the plan owing to the sudden outbreak. A recent picture of Ram Charan with Indian boxers have given rise to speculations among the netizens that Roudram Ranam Rudhiram will be a high-octane action film. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, RRR will release in five languages-Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

Set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, the fictional story is based on two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, which will be played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The epic drama will also mark the debut of Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in South cinema.

SS Rajamouli Refuses To Talk About RRR! Read To Know Why

RRR: SS Rajamouli Reveals Why It's A Task To Work With Ram Charan And Jr NTR!

RRR: Update On Alia Bhatt's Role After Reported Postponement Of The Movie!