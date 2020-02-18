    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR: Ram Charan And Alia Bhatt’s look From SS Rajamouli’s Film LEAKED?

      By
      |

      Ever since SS Rajamouli announced his next RRR after Baahubali, it has become the talk of the town. The next magnum opus features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role. Apart from these big Tollywood stars, RRR also has Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna and International stars like Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris and Alison Doody.

      Well, the 80 per cent shooting of the film is completed and fans can't wait to see the final product on the big screen. Amidst all, the look of Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt from RRR have been leaked online. As the film is based on freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, the Chirutha actor will be seen playing the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Apart from that, Alia will reportedly be seen playing the role of Sita Mahalakshmi.

      Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt

      The poster of Ram Charan featuring in British police dress and Alia Bhatt in saree doing rounds on social media. The posters are claimed to be the first look of Charan and Alia from SS Rajamouli's RRR. For those who are unaware, Alluri Sitarama Raju was initially a British constable who later revolted against Englishmen for the freedom of India. Although Rajamouli has not yet confirmed the report.

      View this post on Instagram

      #rrrmovie #rrr #ramcharan #aliyabhatt #ssrajamouli

      A post shared by Cinema Circle (@1.cinemacircle) on

      Hence, fans can't wait to see the first look of RRR. Meanwhile, RRR was initially scheduled to release on July 30, 2020. But later, Rajamouli and makers decided to release the film on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

      Also Read : Is Ram Charan The Reason Why SS Rajamouli Pushed RRR To Next Year?

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 18, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X