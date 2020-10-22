RRR: Ram Charan To Release Jr NTR’s Komaram Bheem Teaser Today At 11 AM

It's all worth the delay! We totally agree with Ram Charan's recent tweet about the massive release of Jr NTR's first look as Komaram Bheem from Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. Of lately, the Mega Powerstar has been teasing Tarak fans with tweets and short videos related to the first look of the actor and indeed fans can't keep calm to welcome the fierce Komaram Bheem at 11 am today.

Interestingly, Ram Charan will dub the teaser titled Ramaraju for Bheem in all five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. He will reportedly give voice over to the video while throwing light to Komaram Bheem's character.