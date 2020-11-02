RRR Release In Trouble? BJP Leader Threatens Rajamouli With Physical Violence

The recently released teaser of RRR has found itself in the middle of a controversy. The teaser featuring Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem was slammed by the right-wing, especially for the actor's appearance in it. Tarak as Bheem was shown wearing a skullcap (worn by Muslims, especially during prayers) towards the end of the intriguing teaser and it didn't go down well with a few politicians.

Well now, Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar has threatened the director of the magnum opus SS Rajamouli with physical violence. During a public meet, he also warned that he would set the theatres on fire if the film releases with the Jr NTR's sequence shown in the teaser.

Alleging that Rajamouli has twisted historical facts according to his convenience, The Indian Express quoted Sanjay Kumar as saying, "For sensation, if Rajamouli puts a cap on the head of Komaram Bheem, will we keep quiet? Never. If you are going to make a film by undermining Komaram Bheem, by undermining the sentiments of Adivasis, we will hit you with sticks. If you release the film in theatres, we will set fire to every theatre showing your movie."(sic)

Though the controversy has become a hot topic on social media, the makers and cast of the film are tight-lipped as of now.

For the unversed, RRR, set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film also features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran among others. RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the special occasion of Sankranti.

