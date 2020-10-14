RRR’s Digital & Satellite Rights Sold For A Whopping Rs 200 Crore To Disney+ Hotstar And Star Maa

Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR recently made it to headlines for the big announcement of Jr NTR's first look poster, which will have a massive release on October 22, 2020 (Thursday). As fans are elated and waiting for the mighty release, a rumour is doing the rounds that the film's satellite and digital rights are sold for a whopping Rs 200 crore.

Recent grapevine suggests that Disney+ Hotstar has bought the digital rights of RRR in all languages. Interestingly, popular channel Star Maa has bagged the Telugu satellite rights of the film.

It is to be noted that RRR will not have a direct-to-OTT release and will only premiere on Disney+ Hotstar after it finishes its run in theatres.

On a related note, the makers resumed the film's shoot after a 6-month-break owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Talking more about Jr NTR's first look unveiling on October 22, a first look motion poster or video of the actor will be released, which the makers apparently missed on his birthday (May 20) this year. Evidently, Tarak fans were disappointed with the makers, who had released a massive first look video of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju on his birthday (March 27, 2020).

Well, RRR is set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India and is a fictional story based on legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, to be played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 8, 2021, on the grand occasion of Sankranti.

The period drama will also feature a big star cast including Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in important roles.

