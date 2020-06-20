RRR: Samuthirakani’s Fees For SS Rajamouli’s Next Has Raised Eyebrows

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR is one of the most-awaited films in the Telugu film industry. Directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli, the film stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. RRR is one of the costliest films in the Indian film industry as it is being made on a very big scale.

Talking about the budget of RRR, one thing that comes to everyone's mind is the actors' remuneration for the film. Being the lead actors of RRR, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn must be charging a solid remuneration for the film, but their fees are yet to be revealed. Amidst all, the latest report in a leading portal suggests that Samuthirakani has received a whopping amount, and it will definitely raise everyone's eyebrows.

The report states that SS Rajamouli's RRR, which is being bankrolled by DVV Danayya, features Samuthirakani in a supporting yet important role. He is receiving Rs 2 crore as fees for the film.

Talking about the film's stotry, RRR is set in the pre-Independence era in which Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be playing freedom fighters. Jr NTR is playing the role of Komaram Bheem while Ram Charan is essaying Alluri Sitharama Raju. Alia Bhatt will be seen playing Ram Charan's wife while Olivia Morris will be playing Jr NTR's love interest. Ajay Devgn's role details are not yet revealed. But it is said that the actor has shot his portions in the film.

RRR makers have already completed shooting for almost the entire film except for one scene, where they require a large number of foreign actors. Due to the lockdown, the shooting was stalled but after the government's allowance for shooting, the makers tried to continue shooting. SS Rajamouli had already arranged for a trial shoot, but it got cancelled due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad.

RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.