RRR Shoot Gets Cancelled Due To Coronavirus; Will It Release On Sankranti 2021?

The rapid spread of coronavirus aka COVID-19 is indeed affecting everyone's life and work, globally. After the first death reported in India, many Indian states started shutting down major places like malls, schools, colleges, cinema halls and others to avoid large gatherings. Earlier, Allu Arjun's next, AA20 helmed by Sukumar was supposed to be shot in Bangkok but due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the makers cancelled the schedule. And now, the next film, which is affected by novel coronavirus is SS Rajamouli's directorial venture, RRR.

According to a report published in a leading web portal states that RRR shooting is getting affected majorly by COVID-19. After the Indian government passed the rule of not sanctioning any foreigners' visas and cancellation of work visas and tourist visas till April 20, RRR team can't progress the shoot due to unavailability of actors. For those who are unversed, RRR is set in the pre-Independence era. Hence, Rajamouli and Co are indeed in an unexpected shock.

Reports states that the Baahubali director is now heading to Goa to find a large number of foreigners who live there to rope in for RRR. However, some major actors including heroine Olivia Morris are likely to miss out the shoot. Apart from that, the RRR team also had to detain the shoot in Hyderabad and Pune due to outbreak of coronavirus.

Talking about the deadly coronavirus, Telangana has 2 positive coronavirus cases while Pune has 10. India has a total of 84 positive cases of COVID-19. Hence, as a precautionary measure, the RRR team has halted the shoot until the government's next intimation. Well, this hurdles might delay the release of RRR which is scheduled to hit the screens on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

Coming back to the film, RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn will be seen in an extended cameo. Stay tuned for the next update about RRR.