      RRR: SS Rajamouli To Add A Special Song Just For Alia Bhatt

      SS Rajamouli's next directorial venture RRR has already generated a great amount of buzz and excitement amongst the fans. Lately, the period action-drama has been in the new for a lot of reasons and now there is yet another update on the big-budget venture. The movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn in lead roles along with Bollywood beauty Alia Bhatt playing a key role.

      Since the film's inception, a lot has been said about Bhatt's role in the movie and whether it will do justice to her presence in RRR. Well, to make sure that the fans don't get disappointed with her onscreen character, Rajamouli has apparently decided to add a special song just for Alia. In fact, the filmmaker himself was worried about the length of Alia's role and if it was good enough to validate her inclusion in the multi-starrer.

      While this piece of news hasn't been confirmed by the makers, we hope it's true because Alia Bhatt definitely deserves a meaty role considering her acting prowess and magnetic personality. The talented actress will be seen opposite Ram Charan in the film which is expected to hit the theatres this year.

      RRR is a fictional story about freedom fighters who fought against the British empire and the Nizam of Hyderabad back in the day. Ajay Devgn recently started shooting for the film and we hear Alia too will join the ensemble cast of RRR pretty soon. Currently, the 26-year-old is busy filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's coveted film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

      Just a few days back, her look from the film was revealed on social media and the fans couldn't stop gushing about it. 2020 is quite an eventful year for the Raazi actress as she has four films lined-up for releases starting with Sadak 2, Bhramastra, RRR and then Gangubai Kathiawadi.

      Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 18:44 [IST]
