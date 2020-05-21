RRR: SS Rajamouli Tries To Convince Telangana Government To Permit Film Shootings

    For Quick Alerts
      SS Rajamouli's big-budget film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR is one of the most affected projects due to the lockdown. After the government's decision in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus outbreak, the showbiz industry had to stop shootings from March 19 until the next announcement.

      Well, RRR has a huge production value and no wonder it needs more time to execute, when it comes to technical aspects. Ahead of the lockdown, SS Rajamouli had almost shot the entire film except for a scene, which required foreign actors in a large number. Set in the pre-Independence era, RRR is a story of the struggle of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively, against British rule.

      SS Rajamouli

      Now, since the shooting is not happening, filmmakers, as well as producers, from Telugu film industry, are trying hard to convince the Telangana government to grant permission to shoot. Minister Talasani will be recording opinions of Tollywood biggies and will present it at a meeting, which is being held at Megastar Chiranjeevi's residence. The meeting has been attended by celebs like Minister Talasani, Nagarjuna, SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, Dil Raju and others.

      In a statement, SS Rajamouli said that he will make sure to shoot RRR with limited crew members if the government permits shooting immediately. Not all sequences require huge cast and crew. Let's hope the government considers Rajamouli's request.

      Apart from Rajamouli, other Tollywood biggies will also record their messages and submit to them from Film Chambers. The post-production work is most likely to start from Friday, with some rules of social distancing.

      On a related note, SS Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. RRR is scheduled to be released on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti. However, there are chances of it getting postponed.

      Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 15:02 [IST]
