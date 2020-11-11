RRR Team Takes Up Ram Charan’s Green India Challenge; Nominates Team Acharya, Radhe Shyam And Pushpa

RRR team spearheaded by SS Rajamouli is currently shooting for the film in Hyderabad. The current schedule which is on a brisk pace also has actors including Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Recently, the makers of the film had thrilled the fans and followers with a BTS video from the film sets that showed a few cast members shooting for a fight sequence.

Well today, the makers took to their Twitter space to share a challenge they accepted from the lead actor of the film, Ram Charan. Apparently, a few days ago, the Mega Power Star had challenged his RRR team with the ongoing plantation campaign called the Hara Hai Toh Bhara Hai or the Green India Challenge, that requires the nominated person to plant saplings.

In the video dropped by the makers, Rajamouli along with his team can be seen planting trees. The RRR Team further nominated the teams of Allu Arjun's Pushpa, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam and Chiranjeevi's Acharya. Team RRR captioned the video as, "Team #RRRMovie accepted our Ramaraju @alwaysramcharan's challenge and all of us planted saplings potted plant..we now nominate the teams of #Acharya, #RadheShyam, #Pushpa #GreenIndiaChallenge #HaraHaiTohBharaHai."It is to be noted that the cast and crew members of the three upcoming films have already started shooting at different locations.

On the other hand, Rajamouli took to his social media handle to upload the same video while nominating directors Ram Gopal Varma, Puri Jagannadh and VV Vinayak. He tweeted, "My team and I took up the #GreenIndiaChallenge as nominated by @alwaysramcharan..I would like @rgvzoomin, Vinayak garu @purijagan to take this forward..:)."

On a related note, RRR set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, is based on a fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters- Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Bollywood actors including Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran are also a part of the highly awaited film backed by DVV Danayya.

