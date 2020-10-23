RRR Teaser: Makers Accused Of Plagiarism Over Jr NTR’s First Look As Komaram Bheem

After the massive release of Jr NTR's first look as Komaram Bheem from RRR, a section of netizens have accused the makers of plagiarism over a few frames of the teaser. Titled as Ramaraju for Bheem, a few frames including rain droplets, volcano blast and the sun rising shot between the trees are alleged to have been taken from several videos available on the internet.

Another group of netizens is of the opinion that the team should not be blamed as long as they are not slapped with legalities by the owners of the videos. A few others have also stated that one need not criticize the team unnecessarily when they do not know how the makers have obtained the visuals. With huge support pouring in for the makers, will director Rajamouli clear the air about the visuals? Well, we will have to wait and watch!

Let us tell you that the breathtaking teaser released yesterday (October 23, 2020) featuring an untamed and fierce Tarak, has been given voice-over by Ram Charan. The Mega Power Star has also dubbed the teaser in other languages including Tamil, Kannada and Hindi.

On a related note, the makers of the film had launched RRR's logo on March 25, 2020. In the poster, the two lead actors were seen in their respective fierce avatars running towards each other to unite and form the title logo of the highly awaited film RRR. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be playing the role of two legendary freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem in the epic drama. On the other hand, Ram Charan was given a digital gift by releasing his first look teaser from RRR on his 35th birthday on March 27, 2020.

Notably, bankrolled by DVV Danayya, the film will also feature actors including Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.

Komaram Bheem Teaser From RRR Is Out: Jr NTR Looks Untamed And Fearless In New Avatar

RRR: Alia Bhatt To Join Ram Charan, Jr NTR And Team In November