    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR: The Title Motion Poster Of The Ram Charan-Jr NTR-SS Rajamouli Project To Be Out On March 25!

      By
      |

      RRR, the highly anticipated upcoming project will mark the first onscreen collaboration of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, two of the most bankable actors of the Telugu film industry. RRR, which is directed by the hitmaker SS Rajamouli, is unarguably the most anticipated Telugu film of the year.

      As per the latest reports, the much-awaited title motion poster of RRR will be released on March 25, Wednesday, on the occasion of Telugu New Year. The cast and crew members, including the lead actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and director SS Rajamouli announced the exciting update through their official social media pages, recently.

      'It's a time of global crisis. We wanted to do our bit in lifting up everyone's spirits. We are launching the long overdue Title Logo with Motion Poster of @RRRMovie, Tomorrow. Though I can't promise any specific time now, as everyone of our team are working from home.', write director SS Rajamouli on his Twitter post.

      RRR: The Title Motion Poster Of The Ram Charan-Jr NTR-SS Rajamouli Project To Be Out On March 24
      Read more about: rrr ram charan jr ntr ss rajamouli
      Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 23:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X