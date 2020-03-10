RRR Title Details Out And It Has A Reference To Famous Bhajan; Find Out

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn-starrer RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, is creating a buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the makers began shooting of the much-awaited project, fans all across the world can't hold their excitement to witness the magnum opus on the big screen.

As the release of RRR is coming closer, the makers are busy wrapping the shoot. Interestingly, SS Rajamouli has already wrapped 80 per cent shoot of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer multi-lingual project. And now, fans are eager to know the official title of RRR. Earlier, reports were stating that Raghupati Raghav Rajaram will probably be fixed as the title of the film for all languages. For those who are not aware, Raghupati Raghav Rajaram is a famous Hindu Bhajan which was popularised by Mahatma Gandhi.

Amidst these reports, the new report published in a leading entertainment portal states that RRR's Hindi title will be Ram Ravan Raj. Well, if we see the title, it has a reference to Ramayan which indicates victory of good over evil. Though the makers have not yet confirmed the title, it is said that they are considering Raghupati Raghav Rajaram and Ram Ravan Raj.

#RRR "Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram " or "Rama Ravana Rajyam " Title Will be Officially Announced for Ugadi #KomaramBheemNTR #SeethaRAMaRajuCHARAN #SSRajamouli — Censor Info (@CensorInfo) March 9, 2020

Coming back to RRR, the Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's venture is based on the true incidents that happened in the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju. Jr NTR is playing Alluri Seetharama Raju whereas, Ram Charan is playing Komaram Bheem. Alia Bhatt is playing Ram Charan's wife in the film while Ajay Devgn's character details are yet to be revealed by the makers.

RRR also stars Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody, Samuthirakani and Olivia Morris in key roles. The film is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment. The SS Rajamouli directorial venture, RRR is scheduled to release on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

