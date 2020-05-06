RRR To Change The Fate Of Chiranjeevi, Prabhas & Nani?

The lockdown imposed by the Indian government due to the Novel Coronavirus outbreak has given the worst nightmare to movie producers. As we all know, the government has asked the showbiz industry to stop shootings to curb COVID-19. Hence, producers who have invested in big projects are facing major losses.

SS Rajamouli's directorial venture RRR is one of the most awaited films in India. Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in the lead roles, the makers have almost shot 80 per cent of the film, except for a big scene which requires many foreign actors. Well, as the film is based in the pre-Independence era, shooting with overseas actors is the major requirement. However, when the government stopped international flights, Rajamouli had to put the shooting on hold, ahead of the lockdown.

RRR was earlier scheduled to release on July 31, 2020, but due to the delay in production, makers shifted it to January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti. But now, it seems, RRR makers may have to push the release of the film further, due to the spread of Coronavirus. If RRR gets postponed, it could change the fate of actors like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Nani.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas and Nani are eyeing for a Sankranti release as they want to release their respective films on a large scale on the auspicious occasion. A source told DC, "If the RRR release is postponed, others can reschedule. So, a lot depends on RRR."

"Many stars like Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Nani and others, are awaiting for an official announcement from the RRR makers, so others can reschedule the releases," added the source. Well, Chiranjeevi and Prabhas are busy shooting for their next, Acharya and O Dear respectively. They are yet to finalise their release dates. On the other hand, Nani has three projects in his pocket and his next film titled V is set to release after the theatres open. He is yet to finalise the release dates of his other two films- Tuck Jagadish and Shyam Singha Roy.