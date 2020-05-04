    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR Trivia: Ram Charan To Do Aggressive Boxing, All Thanks To Boxer Neeraj Goyat

      By
      |

      Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR has been creating buzz since its announcement. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is considered as one of the most anticipated films in the Indian film industry.

      Ram Charan and Jr NTR are not missing any chance to get into the skin of their characters of Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. The film is loaded with high-octane action sequences, and promising Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat is giving special training to Ram Charan for it.

      Ram Charan with Neeraj Goyat

      According to the latest update published in a leading web portal, Ram Charan is playing a cop, who is also a trained boxer. The film will be having a special boxing episode. Hence, SS Rajamouli has reportedly brought Neeraj Goyat on board, to train Ram Charan.

      Recently, Neeraj Goyat also shared a picture with Ram Charan from the sets of RRR, and wrote, "Had a great time with @AlwaysRamCharan on set of @RRRMovie."

      In the above picture, one can see, Ram Charan and Neeraj Goyat sweating it out during a rigorous training session. They surely look promising and would give a solid surprise on the big screen. After all, when the first look of Ram Charan from RRR came out, everyone was surprised with his chiselled body and lively presence. Thus, fans are looking forward to seeing him in the film.

      Coming back to RRR, the SS Rajamouli film also stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead while Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo appearance. Set in the pre-Independence era, the makers have already finished the film except for an action sequence, which was scheduled to be shot in Goa. However, due to the lockdown, the makers couldn't shoot the remaining portion of the film.

      Also Read : SS Rajamouli Reveals The Plot Of RRR; Read The Story Details Right Here!

      RRR is all set to release on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.

      Read more about: rrr ram charan neeraj goyat boxing
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X