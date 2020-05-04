RRR Trivia: Ram Charan To Do Aggressive Boxing, All Thanks To Boxer Neeraj Goyat

Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR has been creating buzz since its announcement. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR is considered as one of the most anticipated films in the Indian film industry.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR are not missing any chance to get into the skin of their characters of Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. The film is loaded with high-octane action sequences, and promising Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat is giving special training to Ram Charan for it.

According to the latest update published in a leading web portal, Ram Charan is playing a cop, who is also a trained boxer. The film will be having a special boxing episode. Hence, SS Rajamouli has reportedly brought Neeraj Goyat on board, to train Ram Charan.

Recently, Neeraj Goyat also shared a picture with Ram Charan from the sets of RRR, and wrote, "Had a great time with @AlwaysRamCharan on set of @RRRMovie."

In the above picture, one can see, Ram Charan and Neeraj Goyat sweating it out during a rigorous training session. They surely look promising and would give a solid surprise on the big screen. After all, when the first look of Ram Charan from RRR came out, everyone was surprised with his chiselled body and lively presence. Thus, fans are looking forward to seeing him in the film.

Coming back to RRR, the SS Rajamouli film also stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead while Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo appearance. Set in the pre-Independence era, the makers have already finished the film except for an action sequence, which was scheduled to be shot in Goa. However, due to the lockdown, the makers couldn't shoot the remaining portion of the film.

RRR is all set to release on January 8, 2021, on the occasion of Sankranti.