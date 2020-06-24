    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR Update: Ajay Devgn’s Role In SS Rajamoulis’s Roudram Ranam Rudhiram Revealed!

      By
      |

      SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is unarguably one of the highly-awaited movies of the year. The movie recently grabbed the attention of the people with the makers' decision to go for a trial shoot amid the COVID-19 lockdown. There were reports suggesting the participation of the two leads actors of the epic drama, Ram Charan and Jr NTR too. Later, the shoot was said to have been cancelled due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad. Well, now we have a special update about the movie, which is related to Ajay Devgn's role.

      ajay devgn

      As per reports, the Bollywood star will essay the role of a nationalist and a teacher (guru) to Jr NTR and Ram Charan's character in the movie. According to a source, Ajay has shot for almost 10 days at the Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, wherein location resembling the 1900's Delhi was recreated. It is said that the actor will be seen in the flashback scenes of the movie. Earlier, we had reported that Shriya Saran will be essaying a role opposite Ajay in RRR. Interestingly, she had also mentioned that her part in the film comes during the flashback episodes.

      The Tanhaji actor will have an extended cameo in the epic drama. It is said that the Bollywood star was impressed with the narration by Rajamouli, and instantly nodded a yes for the big project. As per sources, Ajay Devgn's role will remind people of his performance in the 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

      Roudram Ranam Rudhiram bankrolled by DVV Danayya will also feature Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt along with Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Rahul Ramakrishna. Completely set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, the fictional story revolves around two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Only 25 percent shoot of the highly-anticipated movie is now left, as per the makers.

      Jr NTR- Ram Charan's RRR Trial Shoot Gets Cancelled Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases In Hyderabad

      Shriya Saran To Pair Opposite Ajay Devgn In SS Rajamouli's RRR!

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X