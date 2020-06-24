RRR Update: Ajay Devgn’s Role In SS Rajamoulis’s Roudram Ranam Rudhiram Revealed!

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is unarguably one of the highly-awaited movies of the year. The movie recently grabbed the attention of the people with the makers' decision to go for a trial shoot amid the COVID-19 lockdown. There were reports suggesting the participation of the two leads actors of the epic drama, Ram Charan and Jr NTR too. Later, the shoot was said to have been cancelled due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad. Well, now we have a special update about the movie, which is related to Ajay Devgn's role.

As per reports, the Bollywood star will essay the role of a nationalist and a teacher (guru) to Jr NTR and Ram Charan's character in the movie. According to a source, Ajay has shot for almost 10 days at the Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, wherein location resembling the 1900's Delhi was recreated. It is said that the actor will be seen in the flashback scenes of the movie. Earlier, we had reported that Shriya Saran will be essaying a role opposite Ajay in RRR. Interestingly, she had also mentioned that her part in the film comes during the flashback episodes.

The Tanhaji actor will have an extended cameo in the epic drama. It is said that the Bollywood star was impressed with the narration by Rajamouli, and instantly nodded a yes for the big project. As per sources, Ajay Devgn's role will remind people of his performance in the 2002 film The Legend of Bhagat Singh.

Roudram Ranam Rudhiram bankrolled by DVV Danayya will also feature Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt along with Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson and Rahul Ramakrishna. Completely set in the backdrop of 1920's pre-independent India, the fictional story revolves around two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Only 25 percent shoot of the highly-anticipated movie is now left, as per the makers.

