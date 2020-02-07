    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RRR World Wide Pre-release Business (Telugu Version): SS Rajamouli’s Breaks All-Time Record

      By
      |

      Ever since SS Rajamouli revealed the release of his next, RRR, the anticipation amongst the masses started getting higher day-by-day. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, RRR is all set to hit the screens on January 8, 2021.

      Team RRR

      But before the release, the film is set to break all the records at the box-office. Well, the theatrical rights of RRR Telugu version have been sold at a whopping amount of Rs 300 crores in Telugu states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and overseas.

      Reportedly, Telugu states rights of RRR have been sold at Rs 200 crores in which Andhra Pradesh's Nellore is not yet pending. Apart from that, overseas it has been sold at Rs 100 crores.

      Here's the list of RRR distributors in Telugu states

      Nizam - Dilraju

      Ceeded - Sai

      Uttarandhra - Arjun

      Guntur - Sudhakar

      Krishna - Naveen (Mythri)

      East - Bharat

      West - Praveen

      Nellore - Pending

      Karnataka - Gopi

      Well, RRR is indeed creating a buzz amongst the masses. The film is a pan-India release. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2020. But later, Rajamouli decided to release it on the occasion of Sankranti as he pushed the release in 2021. Now, Yash starrer KGF 2 will reportedly release on July 30, 2020.

      Also Read : RRR Gets New Release Date; Find Out

      Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 11:33 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X