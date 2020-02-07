RRR World Wide Pre-release Business (Telugu Version): SS Rajamouli’s Breaks All-Time Record

Ever since SS Rajamouli revealed the release of his next, RRR, the anticipation amongst the masses started getting higher day-by-day. Starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, RRR is all set to hit the screens on January 8, 2021.

But before the release, the film is set to break all the records at the box-office. Well, the theatrical rights of RRR Telugu version have been sold at a whopping amount of Rs 300 crores in Telugu states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and overseas.

Reportedly, Telugu states rights of RRR have been sold at Rs 200 crores in which Andhra Pradesh's Nellore is not yet pending. Apart from that, overseas it has been sold at Rs 100 crores.

Here's the list of RRR distributors in Telugu states

Nizam - Dilraju

Ceeded - Sai

Uttarandhra - Arjun

Guntur - Sudhakar

Krishna - Naveen (Mythri)

East - Bharat

West - Praveen

Nellore - Pending

Karnataka - Gopi

Well, RRR is indeed creating a buzz amongst the masses. The film is a pan-India release. The film was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2020. But later, Rajamouli decided to release it on the occasion of Sankranti as he pushed the release in 2021. Now, Yash starrer KGF 2 will reportedly release on July 30, 2020.

