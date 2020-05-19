Ruler Full Movie Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download In HD Quality

Ruler starring Nandamuri Balakrishna has become the latest victim of piracy. The Telugu action film has been leaked by the infamous piracy website, Tamilrockers. Directed by Jai Simha fame KS Ravi Kumar, the film was released on 20th December 2019 and has also started streaming on Sun NXT from today. Featuring Balakrishna in dual roles, the film is a commercial entertainer blended with high octane action sequences, romance, and comedy.

Ruler also features Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan as the female leads. The story revolves around a businessman, who decides to adopt a stranger after he saves her life when someone tries to kill her. Later, it turns out that the stranger has a murky past and while she tries to do everything she can to save his life from it, fate brings him face to face with her past life. Though the makers of Ruler had high expectations regarding the box-office collection, the movie turned out to be a disappointment.

Produced by C Kalyan, under the banner CK Entertainments, the action drama also features Prakash Raj, Bhumika Chawla, Parag Tyagi, Jayasudha, Nagineedu and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles. The songs for the film have been composed by Chirantan Bhatt while the camera has been cranked by Ram Prasad. The music has been released by Aditya Music Company.

