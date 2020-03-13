RUMOUR HAS IT: Kajal Aggarwal To Replace Trisha In Chiranjeevi's Film Acharya?

Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Acharya has been in the news since morning. Earlier in the day, we reported about Ram Charan finally coming on-board to do an extended cameo in the film which is being helmed by Koratala Siva. Initially, the handsome hero had refused to do the film and therefore Siva ended up approaching Mahesh Babu for the role. But Charan has now decided to star alongside his superstar father.

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the makers had also roped in Trisha Krishnan to play the female lead. The gorgeous actress was to start shooting for Acharya this week but it looks like that won't be happening anymore. We say so because as per a report in telugucinema.com, Trisha is planning to quit the movie as she longer seems interested in the project. But why, you ask?

Well, the same report states that the 36-year-old heroine was unaware about the guest role in the film. And now that Ram Charan has given his nod for the doing the same, another actress will be cast opposite him. So if Trisha is paired opposite Chiranjeevi, she may seem like an older heroine in comparison to the other actress who will romance Charan. Hence Trisha is now re-evaluating her decision to do Acharya.

As for the makers of the film, they are thinking to sign Kajal Aggarwal instead of Trisha. And if things work out then an official announcement about her casting will be done by the end of this month. Currently, Kajal has Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 in her kitty. And Trisha, on the other hand, is said to have replaced Samantha Akkineni in Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara's upcoming rom-com, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

