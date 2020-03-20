RUMOUR HAS IT: Makers Of RRR Continue To Shoot Despite Coronavirus Lockdown?

Due to the deadly Coronavirus outbreak, all film shootings have been halted until the end of this month and this protocol is being followed across India. However, if the latest buzz is true then it seems the shooting of RRR hasn't been stopped despite the Coronavirus lockdown. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the magnum opus is therefore back in the news for all the wrong reasons.

According to a report in gulte.com, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been quietly shooting in the outskirts of Hyderabad for their highly anticipated film, RRR. A special set has been built for the shoot and both the actors have been working every day, though the Coronavirus situation has only gotten worse.

Of course, this piece of information isn't confirmed and we are hoping it's not true either because the Magadheera actor and his co-star recently appealed to their fans to follow all the instructions and safety measures to fight COVID-19. So if they are asking everyone to abide by the rules, we are pretty sure they are following it too. Or else, what's the point in creating awareness, no?

A few days back, there were even reports about Rajamouli and his team worrying about Alia Bhatt quitting the project at the last minute due to date issues. However, the Highway actress isn't going to ditch the movie and will start shooting for the film from May onwards. As for the release date, even that isn't going to change. RRR, which is touted to be a period action-drama, will indeed arrive in the cinema halls next year on January 8.

Apart from Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli's directorial venture also features Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn. Both Ajay and Alia are making their Telugu debut with RRR and hence, Bollywood movie buffs are also excited about the film.

