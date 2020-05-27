RX 100 Actor Kartikeya Gummakonda Flaunts A Ripped Look With Six-Pack Abs

Ever since the government announced the lockdown to curb Novel Coronavirus, celebrities are trying hard to kill time at home. Many celebrities are trying various activities at home, exploring their creative side. On the other hand, fitness freak celebs are religiously following their workout regime to stay fit amid COVID-19 crisis. Telugu actor Kartikeya Gummakonda is one of those actors, who never miss any chance to stay fit.

The RX 100 actor Kartikeya Gummakonda recently shared his photos, in which he is flaunting his chiselled body and newly minted six-pack abs. He captioned the snap, "Nothing happened so far as per the plan... Hmmm then may be its time for new plans..."

In another post, Kartikeya wrote, "Lockdown changed our plans.. But it can't effect our goals.. Clicked by @rajapranay Guided by @kuldepsethi sir Thank you for guiding me through this lock down period with routine and diet ..."

In the above pictures, Kartikeya is looking super hot in a shirtless avatar. His ripped body and six-pack abs shows that he perfectly utilized the lockdown days to make his physique even more attractive. Moreover, Kartikeya's messy hair and thick beard are complementing the look even more. Well, these shirtless pictures of Kartikeya Gummakonda are driving girls crazy, and his co-star Payal Rajput is one of them.

Commenting on the post, Payal Rajput wrote, "Ahem ahem."

For the unversed, Kartikeya and Payal had set the screen on fire with their sizzling chemistry in RX 100. Especially, their 'Adire Hrudayam' song from the film had caught everyone's attention. What do you think about Kartikeya's new ripped look?

On a related note, Kartikeya Gummakonda will next be seen in Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. The film is presented by Allu Aravind and bankrolled by Bunny Vas. Directed by Koushik Pegallapati, the film also stars Lavanya Tripathi. The shooting of the movie kicked off earlier this year.

