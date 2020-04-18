SS Rajamouli Confirms Next Venture With Mahesh Babu After Roudram Ranam Rudhiram

Mahesh Babu fans can now rejoice as the ace filmmaker, SS Rajamouli is all set to work with the Superstar after his magnum opus RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). The director while talking to TV 9 confirmed that his next venture will have Mahesh Babu in the lead and will be produced by KL Narayana under the banner Durga Arts. He was responding to the anchor's query on the rumour about roping in Prabhas or Mahesh Babu for his next film. Well, if RRR gets a release as per schedule on January 8, the 14th movie of SS Rajamouli will start rolling from next year. Being trendsetters and consecutively rendering superhits, we can't wait for the official announcement of the duos movie.

Currently, SS Rajamouli is busy with his period drama, RRR with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The shooting of the film has been affected due to the lockdown imposed owing to the Coronavirus scare. The makers are planning to complete the shooting schedule of Pune in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. The movie will also feature Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu might join hands with Srimanthudu director Koratala Siva for an entertainer. He will also start shooting for a yet-to-be-titled movie with director Parasuram once the lockdown is lifted.

