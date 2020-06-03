Saaho Director Sujeeth And Pravallika To Get Engaged On June 10th

Looks like it's wedding season for Tollywood celebrities, as after Rana Daggubati's recent low-key Roka ceremony, director Sujeeth is all set to get engaged to Pravallika. The director who rose to fame with Prabhas- Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho, will be getting engaged on June 10th. As per reports, Pravallika is a dentist by profession and also a popular TikTok star. Well, confirmation about the same has not been made by the director or his family yet. She is also said to have scripted a Nani-starrer. It is said that Sujeeth and Pravallika have been dating for quite some time now.

Sujeeth started off his directorial career at a very young age of 23, with the romantic-comedy thriller Run Raja Run in 2014. Recently, Chiranjeevi announced his next venture with the director. The duo is teaming up for the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Lucifer. Sujeeth is currently busy altering the original script to appease the Telugu audience. According to reports, he has made necessary changes to the script and is ready with the final draft.

He will be narrating the script to the Megastar once the lockdown gets over. If everything goes well and good, the movie will be launched by the end of this year.

Earlier, it was rumoured that Chiranjeevi wanted major changes in the thriller with respect to songs and political orientation. The makers will have to include both the missing factors to an extent, matching the theme of the movie.

Ram Charan is producing the action-thriller under his banner Konidela productions. More details about the movie will be out once the lockdown is lifted.

Genelia D'Souza To Make A Comeback In Tollywood With Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Remake

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan To Join Hands With Brother Chiranjeevi For Lucifer Remake?